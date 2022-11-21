Piers Morgan lambasts Kerry Kennedy for 'besmirching name and memory of her father'

Outspoken British TV presenter Piers Morgan has flayed Kerry Kennedy as she honoured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for taking stand against alleged royal family 'racism'.



Morgan, speaking with the "Fox & Friends" hosts on Monday, lashed out at the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy for her remarks, saying: "I think it's absolutely disgusting and shame on Kerry Kennedy, frankly, for besmirching the name and memory of her father in this way."

The former Good Morning Britain host, 57, went on saying: "The idea that these two little grifters, who quit royal duty, quit Britain… exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars straight in their back pocket…the idea that they're being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like, the Kennedys, it really sticks in my gullet."

He continued: "And I think they should rethink this, because I think it just to me, it epitomises the malaise of modern celebrity when you have two people going out of their way to trash their families on national television."

Morgan concluded: "And I'm sorry, but as a monarchist and as somebody who loves this country, I think it's completely outrageous that they are now being given the cloak of honour and prestige and branded heroes by a Kennedy… Honestly, words fail me."