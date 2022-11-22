Miley Cyrus hints at a new album in the works

Miley Cyrus is getting ready to drop new music as she is seen collaborating with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It.

In an Instagram post shared by hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, the Grammy Award nominee, 29, was snapped playing a tune on the piano along with Mike, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013.

"EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" the hip hop duo known for their viral song, Black Beatles featuring Gucci Mane captioned their IG post on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

In the photos, Cyrus can be seen singing and holding a microphone, as well as chatting with Mike and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, who are also signed to Mike's EarDrummers Entertainment imprint.

Mike, 33, commented on the post with the emojis for the "I love you" hand sign, an ear, a drum and the globe. According to a screenshot shared by Pop Crave, he also shared the post to his Instagram Story with "2023," teasing a release date next year, via People.

The singer, 29, received her first Grammy nomination for Bangerz in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. The album marked Cyrus’ new edgier persona, bidding farewell to her infamous Disney Channel moniker, Hannah Montana.

Cyrus has continued to evolve her musical persona in albums that followed. She mellowed out in her 2017’s Younger Now but reverted to the rebellious edge in her recent release in 2020, Plastic Hearts.

In addition to Bangerz, Mike produced several songs on her 2015 follow-up album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, which was made free upon its surprise release. Cyrus also appeared on his 2013 single 23, which featured Wiz Khalifa and Jessie J.