Meet the world's biggest goldfish

A British fisherman celebrated after he found the world's biggest goldfish who he nicknamed The Carrot.

The Carrot was found at a fishery in Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. The huge fish weighed a whopping 30.5 kilos. The angler came across the hybrid species, a mix of a koi carp and a leather carp, both of whom are typically orange.

Jason Cowler, another British man put the fish in a lake at the fishery when it was little. The Carrot is believed to be more than 20 years old now.

However, over the years, it became challenging to ever catch the humongous goldfish and it was rarely seen on the surface of the water. The 42-year-old angler Andy Hackett caught the orange fish after 25 minutes of reeling in the water.

The Carrot, being 15 kilos heavier, broke the record of what was considered the world's biggest goldfish in 2019. MailOnline reported that Hackett who is a company director from Kidderminster in Worcestershire found the fish.

"I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange," the outlet quoted Hackett as saying.



He said that it was "sheer luck" that he caught the gigantic creature, which is reportedly in "excellent health".