Babar Azam drops one spot in latest ICC T20I rankings

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021. — Reuters

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has dropped to number four in the latest ICC T20 rankings for batters.

New Zealand's Devon Conway (788) has jumped in front of Babar Azam (778) and into third place following his team-high 84 runs during the series against India.

Indian star Suryakumar Yadav is still at the top, with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan in second place.

"Seemingly not content with the 239 runs he scored during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Yadav was dismissed just once and finished as the leading run-scorer during India's recent T20I series in New Zealand with a total of 124 runs," the ICC said in a press release.

"Yadav smashed a brilliant unbeaten 111 during the second match of that series in Mount Maunganui and after that knock at Bay Oval, the 32-year-old rose to a career-high rating of 895 points," it added.

On the other hand, the top 10 on the T20I bowler rankings this week was unchanged, although India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped two spots to 11th and New Zealand's Tim Southee moved up two places to equal 14th.

ODI rankings

After their dominant series sweep at home over England, Australian players made significant improvements in their ODI rankings.

David Warner, who scored a century and a half-century during the series, moved up one place to fifth, meanwhile, Steve Smith jumped three places to seventh.

Travis Head, who was the leading run-scorer in the series with 240 runs, improved 12 places 30th.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc moved up four spots to fourth overall and spinner Adam Zampa registered a career-high rating of 655 points to equal seventh after picking up more wickets (11) than any other player during the series.