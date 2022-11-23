Caught on camera: 'Dead patient' walks through hospital door

The hospital security guard reported seeing the patient walk through the main doors and talk to the man.— Screengrab via Twitter

A spine-chilling CCTV footage showed a hospital worker dealing with a patient who had died the day before.

Hospital workers were left shocked when the hospital security guard reported seeing the patient walk through the main doors and talk to the man.

The video shows that the guard welcomes the patients and also leads them to a doctor for their appointment.

The patient was identified as a woman who had died a day before the incident when the staff saw her.

After a few hours of greeting the "dead patient", the receptionist wondered where the woman had gone. The staff checked with the medics to see where she was. They realised that the patient the guard was asking about had died yesterday.

The incident occurred at the Finochietto Sanatorium Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, who were left creeped out and scared after the spooky interaction with a "ghost".

The guard can be seen not only talking to the elderly woman but also leading her to the office and offering her a wheelchair. Apparently, she refused and they both decided to go to the doctor's office without the chair.

It was 03:36 am in the morning when the guard interacted with the woman. He called the medics after he realised she had not left the doctor's office for hours.

They asked him for the details of the patient to which they told him it was impossible that she visited as the records showed that she had passed away the previous day.

The video quickly went viral on social media with internet users spooked out, with many saying that the ghost belonged to the dead patient.

"Are you sure he’s not under the influence…." a user wondered.

"He is most likely on a night shift and messing around because the door randomly opened," said another user.

"Very spooky," said a third.

However, the hospital believes that the guard met the "invisible patient" as a joke as the door that is seen opening by itself in the video was malfunctioning.

"As it (the door) was broken, it opened by itself 28 times during the 10 hours between Thursday night and Friday early morning," a spokesperson explained.

"There is no entry record of any person at that time. This gentleman pretends to be writing something, but when you go to the registry, no one appears," The Sun quoted them as saying.

