President to meet Imran in Lahore, Asif wants Alvi to protect country from political conflicts

Khawaja Asif says appointment also "test for President Arif Alvi.

Defence minister hopes President Alvi will not create controversy.

PM Shehbaz has sent summary for approval to the president.

As Defence Minister expects political maturity from the PTI leadership over the crucial military appointments, President Arif Alvi has left for Lahore, where he is expected to meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a tweet, Asif said: “The advice has gone to President Alvi. Now it’s Imran Khan's test whether he wants to strengthen the institution of the country's defence or make it controversial."

Asif's statement came after the PTI chief clearly stated that he would be consulted once the summary was received and that he would "play within the law".



However, President Alvi, an important member of PTI, had assured according to sources, that he would not create hurdles in the appointment of the new top military officials.

“This is also a test for President Alvi if he will follow political advice or constitutional and legal advice. As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, it is his duty to protect the country from political conflicts," Asif added in his tweet today.

During a media talk in Islamabad following the federal cabinet meeting later, the defence minister said that all the matters had been settled in line with the Constitution.

The minister added that it was expected that President Alvi would approve the premier's advice.

Asif also told the media that a detailed press release regarding the development would be issued soon.



PM Shehbaz on Thursday picked Lieutenant General Asim Munir would become Pakistan's next army chief and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Lt Gen Munir will replace incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will retire on November 29, while Lt Gen Mirza is set to take charge from General Nadeem Raza.