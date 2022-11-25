 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could ruin King Charles coronation with their Netflix docu-series, expected to be out next month.

According to royal expert and biographer Robert Hardman, Meghan and Harry’s untitled Netflix docu-series will be on top of King Charles concerns as it could ruin his coronation.

The Queen’s biographer, per Express UK, dubbed the docu-series ‘another royal crisis’ King Charles is poised to face.

He went on to say, "the main focus is going to be coronation and after that, we'll get over the idea of the newness of the reign.”

As per latest reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's much-awaited docu-series is set to premiere in the first week of December.

According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan's docuseries will be dropped on 8th of the next month.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry ‘prepared to confront his past’ in upcoming book ‘Spare’
Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy

Royal family set to welcome new baby: Monaco's Louis, wife Marie announce pregnancy
Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?

Prince Harry, Prince William’s kids to end their feud this Christmas?
King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?

King Charles drafting 'huge explosion' with Parliament to remove Prince Harry title?
Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Selena Gomez joins new besties Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz for Thanksgiving

Prince Harry’s pal fear he’s going ‘too far’ with memoir plans

Prince Harry’s pal fear he’s going ‘too far’ with memoir plans
Kim Kardashian draws backlash for joining Tristan Thompson on Thanksgiving dinner

Kim Kardashian draws backlash for joining Tristan Thompson on Thanksgiving dinner

Liam Hemsworth snubs ex-wife Miley Cyrus as she tries to reconnect

Liam Hemsworth snubs ex-wife Miley Cyrus as she tries to reconnect

Astrologer warns of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ causing drama

Astrologer warns of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ causing drama
Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous wife’ Nicola Peltz on Thanksgiving

Brooklyn Beckham gushes over ‘gorgeous wife’ Nicola Peltz on Thanksgiving

Princess Diana ‘plunged’ Queen Elizabeth into ‘despair’

Princess Diana ‘plunged’ Queen Elizabeth into ‘despair’