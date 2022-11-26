Angelina Jolie sets 'rules’ for Shiloh as she starts driving: ‘It’s nerve-wracking’

Angelina Jolie has set some restrictions for her daughter Shiloh as she gets to learn to get behind the wheel.

A source spilled to Hollywood Life that the Maleficent star is happy to see Shiloh drive her own car, however, she has set some rules for her.

“Angelina’s thrilled to see Shiloh take on this new stage of independence,” the insider said. “It’s nerve-wracking for any parent when their kid firsts get behind the wheel.”

“But Angelina’s already been through this with her three oldest so she knows how to handle it fairly well at this point,” the source added.

The Hollywood beauty’s eldest sons Maddox and Pax, 21 and 18, along with daughter Zahara, 17, all already have their licenses.

“There are extra rules that Shiloh has to follow for the first year, like no friends in the car without a chaperone and she can’t be out alone past 11,” the insider said.

“It’s the law so it’s not a case of Angelina having to enforce anything but it’s a little bit of a relief that there are some restrictions, it’s a big change.

Before concluding, the source shared, “Fortunately, Shiloh’s a great kid and very responsible, Angelina feels secure in that.”