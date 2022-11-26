Kate Middleton stresses need to focus on mental, physical health of children

Kate Middleton has revealed her key mission as Princess of Wales, pledging to continue her efforts to tackle complex challenges being faced by the new generation.



The Princess of Wales, who remains in news about her plans for baby number four with her husband Prince William, long has been an advocate of putting the spotlight on the major role the first five years in the life of children have in shaping a healthier society.

In a piece for the Daily Telegraph, the Princess of Wales wrote: "But not enough is being done. If we are going to tackle the sorts of complex challenges we face today like homelessness, violence and addiction, which are so often underpinned by poverty and poor mental health, we have to fully appreciate those most preventative years and do everything we can to nurture our children and those who care for them."



In her op-ed, Kate said there is a "unique opportunity" available, given the plethora of research provided by experts, to make a "difference to the mental and physical health of generations to come."

She wrote: "That is why I am determined to continue to shine a light on this issue and to do everything I can to secure much greater focus on those first crucial few years for the youngest members of our society - they are, after all, our future."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's mom noted that the research has proved the that brains develop faster than at any other time during the first five years in the life of a child.