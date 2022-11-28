Meghan Markle friend reacts to Kim Kardashian statement on Balenciaga scandal

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s friend and royal author Omid Scobie has reacted to Kim Kardashian’s statement on Balenciaga scandal.



Sharing the screenshot of Kim Kardashian’s tweets, the author of Finding Freedom, tweeted, “Honestly a little surprised that this series of events wasn't a deal breaker for @KimKardashian, but business contracts can be complicated and maybe this isn't the last of her thoughts on the matter? We shall see...”

Earlier, US rapper Kanye West and his former wife Kim Kardashian issued statements on the scandal.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star tweeted, “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”



