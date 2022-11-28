 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle friend reacts to Kim Kardashian statement on Balenciaga scandal

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Meghan Markle friend reacts to Kim Kardashian statement on Balenciaga scandal

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s friend and royal author Omid Scobie has reacted to Kim Kardashian’s statement on Balenciaga scandal.

Sharing the screenshot of Kim Kardashian’s tweets, the author of Finding Freedom, tweeted, “Honestly a little surprised that this series of events wasn't a deal breaker for @KimKardashian, but business contracts can be complicated and maybe this isn't the last of her thoughts on the matter? We shall see...”

Earlier, US rapper Kanye West and his former wife Kim Kardashian issued statements on the scandal.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star tweeted, “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”


More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirm romance rumours

Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski seemingly confirm romance rumours
Kate Middleton and Prince William's US visit to overshadow Harry and Meghan's achievements?

Kate Middleton and Prince William's US visit to overshadow Harry and Meghan's achievements?

'Forgotten' Afghan stories highlighted in two new films from Netflix, Nat Geo

'Forgotten' Afghan stories highlighted in two new films from Netflix, Nat Geo
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West issue statement on Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West issue statement on Balenciaga scandal

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Irene Cara

Jennifer Aniston mourns the death of Irene Cara

Prince William and Harry can have a surprise meeting in US?

Prince William and Harry can have a surprise meeting in US?
'Wakanda' still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend in N.America

'Wakanda' still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend in N.America
Nicole Kidman steals Hugh Jackman's show with her awe-inspiring gesture

Nicole Kidman steals Hugh Jackman's show with her awe-inspiring gesture
Prince Andrew faces another snub

Prince Andrew faces another snub
I'm A Celebrity 2022 winner 'revealed' ahead of final show

I'm A Celebrity 2022 winner 'revealed' ahead of final show
Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch?

Prince William won't succeed his father King Charles as monarch?
Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look

Katie Price's new hairdo gives her a killer look