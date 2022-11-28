Lt Gen Faiz Hamid files request for early retirement: sources

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. — ISPR/File

Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid — who is one of the top military officers of Pakistan — has filed an application to seek early retirement from the army, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.

Lt Gen Hamid — who also served as the chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) — was among the six senior army officers nominated by the General Headquarters (GHQ) for the army chief's post, for which the appointments were finalised last week.

The Corps Commander Bahawalpur has sent a request to the GHQ in Rawalpindi for his early retirement, sources told Geo News.

The development comes days after the federal government appointed Gen Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, according to his brother, has sought early retirement as well. He was also among the senior-most officers.

CGS Lt Gen Abbas decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement, his brother confirmed to Geo News on Friday.

“I confirm that Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has sought earlier retirement to maintain his grace, honour and dignity as a decorated officer of Pakistan Army,” he said.

"Known for his professionalism, farsightedness and leadership, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement — true to his personality," Geo News reported, citing a trusted family source.