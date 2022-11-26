 
By
Ansar Abbasi

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid decides early retirement

By
Ansar Abbasi

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. — ISPR/File
  • Lt Gen Faiz Hamid is one of military's top officials.
  • News comes a day after Lt Gen Abbas' decision of early retirement.
  • Lt Gen Hamid served as director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence wile Imran Khan was PM.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, who is one of the top military officers of Pakistan, has decided on early retirement, Geo News reported Saturday, citing sources.

News of Lt General Hamid's retirement comes a day after family sources said that Pakistan Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt General Azhar Abbas had sought early retirement as well.

The two army men were listed among the six army officers nominated by the General Headquarters for the army chief's post.

CGS Lt Gen Azhar Abbas decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement, his brother confirmed to Geo News on Friday.

“I confirm that Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has sought earlier retirement to maintain his grace, honour and dignity as a decorated officer of Pakistan Army,” he said.

"Known for his professionalism, farsightedness and leadership, Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to bid farewell, seeking early retirement — true to his personality," a trusted family source said.

It may be noted that Lt Gen Hamid was the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan while Imran Khan was prime minister.

The development comes two days after the federal government appointed General Asim Munir as the next chief of army staff and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

