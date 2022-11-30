 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shares a cryptic note ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William US visit

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has shared a cryptic note about ‘survival’ ahead of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s US visit.

Prince Harry’s sweetheart signed off her 12th Archetypes podcast with a defiant piece of poetry from Greek post-war poet Dinos Christianopoulos.

Archie and Lilibet mother closed the show saying, “What didn't you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed.'

Meghan has left the social media users speculating if these were pointed remarks about Megxit and came ahead Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US visit.

Kate and William will arrive in US today for their Earthshot Prize awards.

Meghan is reportedly worried about the Prince and Princess of Wales upcoming visit.

She is reportedly "hurting a bit" because she knows "Kate and William are still very much liked and respected in the US."

