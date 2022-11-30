 
pakistan
Murtaza Ali Shah

Nawaz, Maryam return to London after Europe tour

Murtaza Ali Shah

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter, Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter/SaniaaAshiq/File
  • Sharif family concludes 10-day tour.
  • They land at Heathrow Airport.
  • Trip commenced on November 20.

LONDON: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, have returned to the British capital after concluding their tour of Europe, Geo News reported Wednesday.

Along with their family members, they returned from Geneva and landed at Heathrow Airport. They left the British capital for the tour on November 20.

During the trip, the family was scheduled to visit different European countries. Sources had said that Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam, Junaid Safdar, and other family members embarked on the trip.

The tour came after Maryam in early October visited London to meet her father.

She travelled to the UK after receiving her passport from the Lahore High Court, which was confiscated for three years in 2019 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

