Country singer Jake Flint passes away just hours after entering wedlock

Jake Flint had married wife Brenda hours before passing away

Country singer Jake Flint has passed away at the age of 37, just hours after entering wedlock.

On November 26, Jake Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer died in his sleep hours after his wedding with wife Brenda

Clif Doyal gave a statement to Enews on November 30, paying homage to the What's Your Name singer.

"He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S.," Doyle stated.

He continued, "As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it.

In conclusion, he added, "With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy."

Flint's widow, Brenda also reflected on her grief through a post on Facebook on November 29. She wrote, "We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in."

"People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone, and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here," she continued in her overwhleming grief.

Flint's cause of the sudden death is unknown. The Oklahoman native was known for his singles including What's Your Name? and Hurry Up and Wait.