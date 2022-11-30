 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Gas blast at Orakzai coal mine kills 9 workers; 4 hurt

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

A miner working in a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. — Reuters
A miner working in a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, April 29, 2014. — Reuters

  • Rescued miners suffered critical injuries, says official.
  • Gas sparks had caused the explosion.
  • A total of 13 workers were in mine at time of blast.

PESHAWAR: A gas blast at a coal mine killed nine workers in a northwestern district on Wednesday, a government official said, and a team investigating the incident said gas sparks had caused the explosion.

There were 13 workers in the mine at the time and nine bodies were recovered, said Adnan Farid, the area deputy commissioner.

The remaining four miners were rescued from the rubble and have suffered critical injuries, he said.

A government team from the mineral development department inspected the site of the incident and said the explosion took place "due to gas sparks inside the mine," Orakzai district police chief Nazeer Khan told Reuters.

A government report seen by Reuters said the blast caused the collapse of the mine, and that gas build-up had triggered the blast. It didn't specify what type of gas it was.

Coal deposits are found in the northwestern Orakzai district that sits on the Afghan border and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups.

Mine workers have complained that a lack of safety gear and poor working conditions are the key causes of frequent accidents, labour union officials have said in the past. 

In response, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives and prayed for their forgiveness and early recovery of the injured.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical treatment to the injured people.

More From Pakistan:

Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan

Security forces gun down terrorist in North Waziristan

Karachi fishermen catch humungous Indo-Pacific sailfish

Karachi fishermen catch humungous Indo-Pacific sailfish
Nawaz, Maryam return to London after Europe tour

Nawaz, Maryam return to London after Europe tour
'Zahir Jaffar’s mental condition was never checked': convict's counsel tells court

'Zahir Jaffar’s mental condition was never checked': convict's counsel tells court
In jibe at Imran, Bilawal says institution's apoliticism irked 'puppet' politicians

In jibe at Imran, Bilawal says institution's apoliticism irked 'puppet' politicians
Punjab local polls scheduled for late April 2023, ECP says

Punjab local polls scheduled for late April 2023, ECP says
Imran felicitates COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza on promotions

Imran felicitates COAS Gen Munir, CJCSC Gen Mirza on promotions
Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again

Azam Nazeer Tarar takes charge as law minister again
Death toll rises to 4 in Quetta suicide attack as another child succumbs to injuries

Death toll rises to 4 in Quetta suicide attack as another child succumbs to injuries
Rangers did not force me to expel Altaf Hussain, Farooq Sattar tells UK court

Rangers did not force me to expel Altaf Hussain, Farooq Sattar tells UK court
PM Shehbaz, Zardari mull options to ward off Imran Khan's strategy

PM Shehbaz, Zardari mull options to ward off Imran Khan's strategy
Pakistan Army guns down 10 terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab

Pakistan Army guns down 10 terrorists in Balochistan's Hoshab