 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'gleeful' after reminding Andy Cohen of first meeting

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Meghan Markle was all smiles when she reminded Andy Cohen of their previous meetings on the final episode of Archetypes.

When Cohen told Meghan it was 'nice to meet,' the Duchess said: “It’s good to see you. I’ve met you before, [but] you’ll never remember it.”

Meghan then reminded Cohen about how she could not get 'booked' on show Real Housewives.

“I was so eager to be on your show, because I was such a ‘Housewives’ fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked Andy!” Markle said

Speaking on his show Andy Cohen Live, the TV star shed light on the situation.

“I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically,” said Cohen.

“She was gleeful in telling me, I have to say,” he said. “She was so happy to tell me that.

“I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle.”

More From Entertainment:

'Prince William and Kate Middleton flying into a perfect storm'

'Prince William and Kate Middleton flying into a perfect storm'
Meghan Markle 'ruthless' nature and 'horrible' personality unveiled by author

Meghan Markle 'ruthless' nature and 'horrible' personality unveiled by author
Ngozi Fulani slammed for supporting Meghan and Harry

Ngozi Fulani slammed for supporting Meghan and Harry

King Charles in 'problem' as Meghan Markle chooses 'harder road' on Christmas

King Charles in 'problem' as Meghan Markle chooses 'harder road' on Christmas
Chris Pratt debuts surprising look for upcoming Netflix movie 'The Electric State'

Chris Pratt debuts surprising look for upcoming Netflix movie 'The Electric State'
Tom Holland, Zendaya to hide engagement until '5-year anniversary?'

Tom Holland, Zendaya to hide engagement until '5-year anniversary?'
Jennifer Lopez recalls her least favourite fashion moment from the '90s

Jennifer Lopez recalls her least favourite fashion moment from the '90s
Kim Kardashian rejects Balenciaga new campaign amid children row

Kim Kardashian rejects Balenciaga new campaign amid children row
Prince Harry and Meghan's bid to overshadow Kate and William's US visit foiled?

Prince Harry and Meghan's bid to overshadow Kate and William's US visit foiled?