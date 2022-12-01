 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry getting ‘uncomfortable a wake-up call’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly reconsidering his relationship with Meghan Markle and is reportedly ‘past’ his honeymoon phase.

These revelations have been issued by an anonymous source during their interview with Woman’s Day.

They began by revealing that Prince Harry is finally “starting to see the big ugly picture” in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The insider began by explaining the inside source, “He's already feeling shaky after being back in the family fold and seeing how much damage and hurt they've caused.”

Due to this, he also decided to ‘not pile on the hurt’ and ‘rework’ the memoir.

“The late Queen's funeral was a wake-up call for him and he's panicking that what he's written could be considered insensitive or far worse.”

“He's beginning to realise he's backed himself into a corner, and all these reminders about some of Meghan's behaviour are making him uncomfortable.”

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham recalls wearing ‘wrong designer’ to fashion event

Victoria Beckham recalls wearing ‘wrong designer’ to fashion event
Netflix unveils official trailer for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries

Netflix unveils official trailer for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries
Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to mar Kate Middleton's US visit?

Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to mar Kate Middleton's US visit?
Piers Morgan calls for ‘full investigation’ of Buckingham Palace racism row

Piers Morgan calls for ‘full investigation’ of Buckingham Palace racism row
William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’

William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’
'I canceled my subscription': Israeli uproar over Netflix Palestinian film 'Farha'

'I canceled my subscription': Israeli uproar over Netflix Palestinian film 'Farha'
Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis

Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis
Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Kate Middleton pays stunning tribute to Diana at first US visit in 8 years

Kate Middleton pays stunning tribute to Diana at first US visit in 8 years
Jennifer Lopez says she wants a sequel to Ben Affleck's 2003 movie 'Gigli'

Jennifer Lopez says she wants a sequel to Ben Affleck's 2003 movie 'Gigli'
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’
Meghan Markle fans dig into Sussex’s 'power of women' bash

Meghan Markle fans dig into Sussex’s 'power of women' bash