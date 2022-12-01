Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to mar Kate Middleton's US visit?

Meghan Markle has been in news for allegedly stealing the spotlight from Kate Middleton an Prince William's historic US trip.



It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison made a rare appearance in a recent photo with his mom soon after the Prince and Princess of Wales landed in the US on their first visit in eight years.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison made a rare appearance in a recent photo with his mom and grandmother.

Archie's photo, which attracts, massive applause from Sussexes' fans, irks some royal fans as they slammed it as an attempt to mar Kate and William's Trip to the United States.

Archie, who has rarely been seen out in public with his parents since his birth in May 2019, can be seen sitting in Meghan’s lap during a recent web call.

The picture of the Duchess, alongside son Archie and mother Doria Ragland, was subsequently share by Professor Duchess Harris, with no details about their conversation.



However, a large number of Americans have warmly welcomed Kate and William. They even waited in the rain to see their favourite royals.

William and Kate began their visit to America on Wednesday under the cloud of a fresh racism row after his godmother quit the royal household for repeatedly asking a Black British woman where she was "really" from.