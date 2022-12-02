Piers Morgan lambasts Meghan, Harry for their 'latest onslaught' on King Charles, Kate, William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries' trailer raised eyebrows as Piers Morgan has also called it so 'repugnant and a latest onslaught' on King Charles III and other royals.



Reacting to Meghan & Harry’s Netflix trailer, former Good Morning Britain's host said: "I felt my intestines recoil in disgust, God knows what the Royals think."

The outspoken British TV presenter wrote for The Sun: "I retched when I first saw the Netflix trailer for Meghan and Harry’s new documentary series. It was so ghastly, so repugnant, so dripping in sanctimony and fake hammy "woe-is-us" acting".

"So, God knows what the Royal Family must have made of it, given they are the main targets for this latest onslaught from their renegade Californian offshoot.

"Imagine bleating constantly about privacy, including repeatedly suing news organisations for intrusion, and then making a kiss-and-tell reality show about your private lives?

"Or preaching endlessly about compassion, yet once again trashing your family on global television?

"Since they quit Britain and royal duty, we’ve all got wearily used to the Sussexes’ incessant whining about how awful the Royals are whilst simultaneously exploiting their royal titles for gazillions of dollars to the highest bidders."

Morgan went on: "Barely a bloody week goes by without hearing their story in interviews with Oprah, on open-top bus trips with James Corden, in "not many people have asked if I’m OK" confessionals to TV journalists, or in unctuously self-aggrandising podcasts."

The streaming giant has released a first look at the highly-anticipated production, which will take viewers behind the scenes of the lives of the California-based coupple.

In the trailer, the Duke states: ‘No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors…I had to do everything I could to protect my family,’ while the Duchess adds: ‘When the stakes are this high doesn’t it make more sense to hear our stories from us?’