FBR suspends two officers over leak of Gen (retd) Bajwa's tax data

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) suspended two officers for four months for their alleged involvement in leaking former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa's family's tax data, The News reported Friday.

The FBR, on Thursday, issued the notification of suspension of its two officers, Zahoor Ahmed and Atif Nawaz Warraich, due to their purported involvement in leaking Gen Bajwa and his family's tax records.

The notification read that in the exercise of powers conferred under sub-rule (1) of the rule of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Disciple) Rules, 2020, the Competent Authority i.e. Secretary Revenue/Chairman FBR has placed the two officers of BS-18 of Inland Revenue Service under suspension for a period of 120 days with immediate effect.

The two suspended officers include Zahoor Ahmad (Admin Pool), FBR (Headquarters), Islamabad, and Atif Nawaz Warraich (Admin Pool), FBR (Headquarters), Islamabad.

On November 21, Finance minister Ishaq Dar assigned Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenues Tariq Pasha to investigate the leakage of tax returns of the former army chief's family.

He took notice of the "illegal and unwarranted" leakage of tax information of Gen (retd) Bajwa's family members.

"This is clearly a violation of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides," a statement from the Finance Division read.