Dar orders probe into ‘illegal, unwarranted’ leak of COAS Bajwa’s family tax records

Monday Nov 21, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday took notice of the "illegal and unwarranted" leakage of tax information of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's family members.
"This is clearly a violation of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides," a statement from the Finance Division read.
An immediate investigation into the violation of tax law and breach of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) data will be carried out, said the statement.
In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, Dar has directed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead the probe, affix responsibility, and submit a report within 24 hours, it added.