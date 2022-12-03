 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott exude couple goals in adorable snaps

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Kylie Jenner caught attention as she put on a cosy display with her long-term boyfriend Travis Scott on Friday evening as she attended an Art Basel party in Miami Beach.

In the latest PDA-filled photos the beauty mogul, 25 wrapped her arms around the rapper as he nestled his head into her neck for a sweet hug.

Taking to the bash, hosted by Wayne and Cynthia Boich, Travis later performed alongside 50 Cent as Kylie was there to support.

She donned an oversized leather jacket for the appearance, pulling her raven locks into a half-bun.

Kylie kept her black sunglasses on while clutching a matching mini handbag in one hand and drinks glass in another - giving Travis a sip as she shared the drink.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The musician sported a black T-shirt with a red print design, adding silver chains as he shielded his face with a grey baseball cap.

The sweet couple appeared in high spirits at the party, whispering amongst one another as they shared a smile.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter Stormi, four in February 2018 before becoming parents again earlier this year to a baby boy - whose name was initially Wolf, but is yet to be confirmed.

