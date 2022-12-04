 
Sunday Dec 04 2022
Reuters

China's Xi unwilling to accept vaccines despite protests, US official says

Reuters

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

People line up to take a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near a residential compound in Beijing, China December 3, 2022. — Reuters
  • Some cities are taking steps to loosen testing, quarantine rules.
  • China is opting for vaccines produced domestically.
  • White House said China had not asked United States for vaccines.

WASHINGTON: Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with COVID-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist Party rule, they could affect his personal standing, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday.

Although China's daily COVID cases are near all-time highs, some cities are taking steps to loosen testing and quarantine rules after Xi's zero-COVID policy triggered a sharp economic slowdown and public unrest.

Haines, speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California, said that despite the social and economic impact of the virus, Xi "is unwilling to take a better vaccine from the West, and is instead relying on a vaccine in China that's just not nearly as effective against Omicron."

"Seeing protests and the response to it is countering the narrative that he likes to put forward, which is that China is so much more effective at government," Haines said.

"It's, again, not something we see as being a threat to stability at this moment, or regime change or anything like that," she said, while adding: "How it develops will be important to Xi's standing."

China has not approved any foreign COVID vaccines, opting for those produced domestically, which some studies have suggested are not as effective as some foreign ones. That means easing virus prevention measures could come with big risks, according to experts.

Pandemic prevention workers in protective suits knock on a residents door in an apartment building that went into lockdown as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 2, 2022. — Reuters
The White House said earlier in the week that China had not asked the United States for vaccines.

One US official told Reuters there was "no expectation at present" that China would approve western vaccines.

"It seems fairly far-fetched that China would greenlight Western vaccines at this point. It's a matter of national pride, and they'd have to swallow quite a bit of it if they went this route," the official said.

Haines also said North Korea recognised that China was less likely to hold it accountable for what she said was Pyongyang's "extraordinary" number of weapons tests this year.

Amid a record year for missile tests, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last week his country intends to have the world's most powerful nuclear force.

Speaking on a later panel, Admiral John Aquilino, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, said China had no motivation to restrain any country, including North Korea, that was generating problems for the United States.

"I'd argue quite differently that it's in their strategy to drive those problems," Aquilino said of China.

He said China had considerable leverage to press North Korea over its weapons tests, but that he was not optimistic about Beijing "doing anything helpful to stabilise the region."

