After 10-year hiatus, Pakistan all set to take part in int'l racing event

Pakistan's Karting team.— Photo by author.

KARACHI: For the first time in almost a decade, Pakistan will participate in the final round 4 of the Dubai Endurance Karting Championship 2022.

Pakistan last attended the event in 2012-2013.

Pakistan's racing squad comprising Shamiq Saeed (c), Saad Lari (team manager), Shahzad Qureshi, Samad Soomro, Uzair Magsi and Enaam Ahmed (racers) will represent the country in an international racing event.

As many as 42 karting teams, including 15 national champion teams from Europe, will participate in the mega-racing event.

Prominent participants in the event include formula one world champion Fernando Alonso and former F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.

"Competing at this level is daunting. Our team lacks in experience however there is no shortage of commitment, passion and desire to excel, compete and go wheel to wheel with the world champion drivers," the team's captain Saeed said.

"We view this as a tremendous opportunity to learn and gain experience and bring that knowledge back to the country for raising the bar at the local level. After all how often does one get a chance to practice & race against F1 Drivers including a 2 time FI World Champion," he added.

"Inshallah hoping to make the country and the people proud of our efforts," he concluded.