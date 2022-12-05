 
'Objectified': George Clooney reveals tough phase in early career

George Clooney opened up about how he got objectified in his early career.

During an interview with The Washington Post, the actor said, "Quite honestly, I was objectified" when he starred on shows like Sisters and The Facts of Life.

"I remember doing scenes on Roseanne and I'd drop a clipboard and bend over, and they'd all slap me on the ass."

You had to establish yourself as more than that. ... Good Night, and Good Luck. did that for me, in every sense of the word."

Clooney directed, co-wrote and co-starred in 2005's Good Night and Good Luck, which tells the story of the early days of broadcast TV as CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow exposed Sen. Joseph McCarthy's lies during his infamous hunt for communists.

The movie was opened to rave reviews and was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, actor and original screenplay.

