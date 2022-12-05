Meghan Markle will ‘need a new career’: ‘It’s a dying cause’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle will need a brand new career after leaving Prince Harry.



Royal author and biographer Tom Bower made this admission in his interview with Page Six.

According to their findings, “there are many in London who say that [she] is tiring of [Harry].”

The insider even went on to note that “They speculate that in two years she will say, 'This is enough,' and should negotiate some sort of deal with [King] Charles III to break the marriage.”

His admission originally came as part of an excerpt from the book Revenge and explains that the only reason’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still together is due to their common goal of destroying the British monarchy.

For now, “They're bound by the common business plan of wrecking the royals as much as they can, promoting Brand Sussex. But it is a dying cause. I mean, there's only so much you can say...diminishing returns. And she'll need a new career.”