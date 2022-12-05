 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle will ‘need a new career’: ‘It’s a dying cause’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle will need a brand new career after leaving Prince Harry.

Royal author and biographer Tom Bower made this admission in his interview with Page Six.

According to their findings, “there are many in London who say that [she] is tiring of [Harry].”

The insider even went on to note that “They speculate that in two years she will say, 'This is enough,' and should negotiate some sort of deal with [King] Charles III to break the marriage.”

His admission originally came as part of an excerpt from the book Revenge and explains that the only reason’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still together is due to their common goal of destroying the British monarchy.

For now, “They're bound by the common business plan of wrecking the royals as much as they can, promoting Brand Sussex. But it is a dying cause. I mean, there's only so much you can say...diminishing returns. And she'll need a new career.”

More From Entertainment:

Video: Prince Harry talks ‘royal hierarchy’, ‘war against Meghan Markle’

Video: Prince Harry talks ‘royal hierarchy’, ‘war against Meghan Markle’
Georgina Rodriguez’s sister says model is ‘ashamed of her current financial situation’

Georgina Rodriguez’s sister says model is ‘ashamed of her current financial situation’
Kate Middleton seen ‘taking control’ at Earthshot Prize Awards

Kate Middleton seen ‘taking control’ at Earthshot Prize Awards
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner to celebrate Christmas together? Deets inside

Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner to celebrate Christmas together? Deets inside

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘very jealous’ of Kate Middleton, Prince William

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘very jealous’ of Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton’s ‘flirty’ exchange with Prince William revealed by lip reader

Kate Middleton’s ‘flirty’ exchange with Prince William revealed by lip reader
‘Emancipation’ producer apologises for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere

‘Emancipation’ producer apologises for showing off photo of enslaved man at premiere
Elon Musk lashes out at fans, refuses to sign autographs

Elon Musk lashes out at fans, refuses to sign autographs

Meghan Markle expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid for royal engagements

Meghan Markle expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid for royal engagements
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ cast strikes a pose in stunning Paris shoot

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ cast strikes a pose in stunning Paris shoot
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED over ‘money making’ plans after Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SLAMMED over ‘money making’ plans after Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Tom Cruise ‘shocked’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave Tom Cruise ‘shocked’