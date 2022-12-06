Four-Nation Cup: Hajra Khan among other star players dropped from squad

Pakistan Women’s Football Team. — Twitter/PFF/@TheRealPFF

KARACHI: Ahead of the upcoming Four-Nation Cup in Saudi Arabia, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has dropped experienced midfielder Hajra Khan from the squad.



To participate in the preparatory camp, the federation has invited 34 players to train in the lead up to the tournament.



However, Khan and other notable names including Mahpara Shahid, Aniqa Nisar, Zulfia Nazir, Roshnan Khan, and Khadija Kazmi are all missing from this list.

The move indicates the future strategy of PFF's Normalisation Committee (NC) as they seem to go ahead with a new look squad. Defender Malika-e-Noor is the only senior player named in the squad by the PFF.

The list of 34 players is stated below.

Goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Rumesa Khan, Hadiqa Zafar, Fatima Naz and Mafia Parveen.

Midfielders: Maria Khan, Alina Isphani, Alina Akram, Aliza Sabir, Amina Hanif, Ammal Khan, Anushey Usman, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed, Ruqqya Farheen, Sanober Sattar, Suha Hirani and Zehmina Malik.

Forwards: Nadia Khan, Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Kainat Abdul Ghani, Nadia Shams, Naqiyah Ali and Zoya Zeeshan.

Defenders: Malika e Noor, Eeshal Fayyaz, Eschal Sheikh, Mishal Bhatti, Nazalia Siddiqui, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi.