‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere

PARIS: The cast of "Emily in Paris" will take to the red carpet in the city of lights Tuesday for the global premiere of season three of the popular Netflix series.

Slated for release on Dec. 21, the new season of the television comedy stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who has relocated from Chicago to the French capital for a marketing job in the luxury industry.

The series, which is produced by Darren Star, debuted at the height of pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and was watched by 58 million households in its first month, making it the most popular comedy on Netflix that year.

It has drawn ire in France for caricatures of Parisians while inspiring droves of visitors from abroad to the capital for selfies in front of the Eiffel Tower and meals at Emily's favorite haunts.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays the role of Emily's French boss, said that while the series pokes fun at the French, it also takes on Americans, pitting different working styles against one another - but hinted at newfound cooperation between the two cultures.

"In the third season, we wind up inspiring one another - I inspire her and she inspires me and this bridge that we have to build between the cultures comes into place," said Leroy-Beaulieu, speaking to French radio channel France Inter Tuesday.

"Emily in Paris" adds two new cast members, Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling, in the upcoming series.

