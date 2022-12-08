One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest supporters in Nigeria turns on them

Linda Ifeoma Ikeji, a Nigerian blogger and former model, called out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for accepting an award for targeting the British royal family.



Linda, who reportedly used to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took to Instagram to take aim at the royal couple.

The blogger who is followed by more than six million people on Instagram wrote, "I feel strongly about these two. I just hate when people turn on their family or sell them out with half truth."

She added, "I hate that Harry lost his best friend and brother. I wish Meghan had more family values. Sigh. Anyway, after the docuseries, hope there will be a reality show next? They obviously don't want a private life."

The post came a day after Meghan and Harry received the Ripple of Hope Award in New York.

Royal fans are celebrating the fact that one of the couple's biggest supporters has turned on them.