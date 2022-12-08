 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biggest supporters in Nigeria turns on them

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markles biggest supporters in Nigeria turns on them

Linda Ifeoma Ikeji, a Nigerian blogger and former model, called out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for accepting an award for targeting the British royal family.

Linda, who reportedly used to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took to Instagram to take aim at the royal couple.

The blogger who is followed by more than six million people on Instagram wrote, "I feel strongly about these two. I just hate when people turn on their family or sell them out with half truth."

She added, "I hate that Harry lost his best friend and brother. I wish Meghan had more family values. Sigh. Anyway, after the docuseries, hope there will be a reality show next? They obviously don't want a private life."

One of Prince Harry and Meghan Markles biggest supporters in Nigeria turns on them

The post came a day after Meghan and Harry received the Ripple of Hope Award in New York.

Royal fans are celebrating the fact that one of the couple's biggest supporters has turned on them.

More From Entertainment:

Royal aide urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements

Royal aide urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements
Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by five women: Find out

Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by five women: Find out
Meghan Markle opens up on new award, thanks Archetype podcast listeners

Meghan Markle opens up on new award, thanks Archetype podcast listeners
Lana Del Ray makes new album announcement and releases new track: Check it out

Lana Del Ray makes new album announcement and releases new track: Check it out
Netflix series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Everything to know

Netflix series 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Everything to know
Blake Shelton decides to leave 'The Voice' because of Gwen Stefani and her kids

Blake Shelton decides to leave 'The Voice' because of Gwen Stefani and her kids

BTS and LEGO are coming together for a collaboration!

BTS and LEGO are coming together for a collaboration!
Prince William shuns Harry and Meghan, values real heroes at Windsor

Prince William shuns Harry and Meghan, values real heroes at Windsor
Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani
Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral
UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles

UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles
BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'