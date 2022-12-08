 
entertainment
Prince Harry is Meghan Markle 'servant' in new Cinderella play: 'Coming Meghan!'

Prince Harry is portrayed as Meghan Markle's servant in a new Christmas play.

The Duke of Sussex is poked fun at Woking's New Victoria Theatre this week during a performance of Cinderella.

In the play, servant Dandini posed as a prince trying to find Cinderella's glass slipper.

He then turned to the audience and said: "This is so exciting! I’ll be like Prince Harry… coming Meghan!"

Later, an attendee told the Mirror: "It’s no surprise that a pantomime about a prince finding his one true love has a joke at Harry and Meghan’s expense, especially with the Netflix series about to launch, but it was just a bit of lighthearted fun."

This comes days before the release of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries.

