Despite Sindh PA spending Rs7m for flood session, ‘50 MPAs keep mum’

A filed image of an ongoing Sindh Assembly session. — APP

PA holds a four-day session to discuss flood-affected areas.

Sources say the session to discuss flood issues spanned over four days.

70 members of the assembly did not take part in the session.

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly conducted a session spanning over four days and spent millions of rupees to exchange views over the flood-affected areas, sources said Friday, mentioning that several lawmakers even did not utter a single word for the affected population.

"Rs7 million were spent on the session that was held for 15 hours. As many as 50 lawmakers did not even speak a word for the flood-affected people," sources told Geo News.

Even the treasury lawmakers that belonged to Qamber Shahdadkot, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Khairpur — which are among the most devastated districts — opted to remain mum during the discussion, the sources added.

They also said that in addition to several lawmakers remaining quiet on the issue, as many as 70 members of the assembly did not take part in the session.

The special session was held to discuss the devastating rains and floods that caused damages worth billions of rupees, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed several people.

The water has also not yet drowned in several parts of the province, with people living in tents and makeshift houses. The situation might get even worse for them as winter has arrived.

In light of this, a special session was called. According to the rules of the assembly, a special session can be held for three days, but given the intensity of the situation, it was extended by a day.