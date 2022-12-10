 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle brother attacks her 'ridiculous' claim over 'non existent' family

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Meghan Markle half brother, Thomas Markle Jr, is upset over her new Netflix documentary.

Speaking in a recent interview with Talk TV, Markle Jr noted how the Duchess of Sussex has completely 'ignored' the existence of her blood.

"I think it's horrible. The documentary is so far on so many different levels. It's really a little bit disturbing, saying that she doesn't have a family, that she doesn't have a father and then Harry saying that she has no father now.

"It's just ridiculous."

"She just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don’t exist, and then lied about not having a family, and lied about she doesn’t have a family that she’s always wanted," he said.

Thomas Jr continued: "We’ve always been here." 

"I think the general public in the UK and America knows that now the Markles aren’t bad people, we’re just like a normal family like everybody else. We do exist, and when one person tells lies, this is what happens — you end up looking ridiculous."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s strict parenting rules revealed amid baby no. 4 rumours

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s strict parenting rules revealed amid baby no. 4 rumours
Prince Harry a ‘victim’ of ‘attention seeking’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry a ‘victim’ of ‘attention seeking’ Meghan Markle
Top 10 popular songs that released in 2022: Complete List

Top 10 popular songs that released in 2022: Complete List
‘Rush Hour 4’ is officially happening, confirms Jackie Chan

‘Rush Hour 4’ is officially happening, confirms Jackie Chan

‘Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit,' says Whoopi Goldberg

‘Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit,' says Whoopi Goldberg
King Henry VIII military letter, handwritten Mozart music on offer at auction

King Henry VIII military letter, handwritten Mozart music on offer at auction
Why 'Wonder Woman' filmmaker 'walked off' from the film?

Why 'Wonder Woman' filmmaker 'walked off' from the film?
Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’

Margot Robbie criticised for improvising Brad Pitt scene: ‘Is that not assault?’
Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations

Nick Carter joins Backstreet Boys on stage amid sexual assault accusations
'Rush Hour 4' is happening, confirms Jackie Chan

'Rush Hour 4' is happening, confirms Jackie Chan
YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab

YG Entertainment reacts on BTS’ Jimin, BIGBANG’s Taeyang collab
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news

Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartbreaking news