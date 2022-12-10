Meghan Markle brother attacks her 'ridiculous' claim over 'non existent' family

Meghan Markle half brother, Thomas Markle Jr, is upset over her new Netflix documentary.

Speaking in a recent interview with Talk TV, Markle Jr noted how the Duchess of Sussex has completely 'ignored' the existence of her blood.

"I think it's horrible. The documentary is so far on so many different levels. It's really a little bit disturbing, saying that she doesn't have a family, that she doesn't have a father and then Harry saying that she has no father now.

"It's just ridiculous."

"She just basically brushed the entire family under the carpet like we don’t exist, and then lied about not having a family, and lied about she doesn’t have a family that she’s always wanted," he said.



Thomas Jr continued: "We’ve always been here."

"I think the general public in the UK and America knows that now the Markles aren’t bad people, we’re just like a normal family like everybody else. We do exist, and when one person tells lies, this is what happens — you end up looking ridiculous."