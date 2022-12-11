Kim Kardashian 'losing followers' over 'boring' duck face snaps? See Photo

Sunday Dec 11, 2022
Kim Kardashian fans are irked by her latest photo on social media.
Turning of her Instagram on Saturday, the 41-year-old shared a snap of herself in a silver dress as she posed with a pout and a peace sign.
The diva captioned the photo with a lips emoticon.
Within hours since the picture dropped, fans flooded the reality TV star's comment section with critical comments.
"Can't you just take a photo with a straight face?" one asked
Another questioned: "Why do you still do the duck face?"
"Why do you make your face look like that?" a third wrote.
"Boring, please change," and another claimed,
"I literally unfollowed her when I saw this because I couldn’t stand the constant duck faces anymore."