Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay for lipstick gaffe at PCA

Kathy Hilton apologises to Mariska Hargitay for liptick gaffe at PCA

Kathy Hilton did not mean to be rude as she apologised for the viral lipstick moment that happened during Mariska Hargitay speech.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has apologised publicly and privately for the viral moment in which she was caught on camera applying lipstick during Mariska Hargitay's stirring acceptance speech at the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday — while sharing the stage with the Law & Order: SVU star, via Entertainment Weekly.

“I adore and I respect Mariska very much,” Hilton, 63, told Extra on Friday, December 9th, 2022. “I already reached out to her, DMed her, I want to get her address, I feel terrible.”

She added, “I apologise, Mariska, I am really sorry … I look forward to talking to you.”

Hilton said that she “would never do anything to be rude intentionally,” adding that it was the first time “being back on the stage with some of the girls,” referencing her RHOBH co-stars.

Moreover, Hilton revealed that she was actually looking for a tissue as she thought she might sneeze.

"I actually thought I was going to sneeze," she said, "and you don't want to hear me sneeze. It's the loudest sneeze that you've ever heard in your life. And I was looking for a tissue, and I didn't have a tissue or a hanky, so I got a little nervous, and I just put some lipstick on, but it was during her speech, so I thought… the camera's not going to be on me. I didn't think that I was in that shot."

After Hargitay, 58, was named the winner, the actress took the stage and began giving a rousing speech about empowerment.

“I just want to celebrate our ability in all of us, the willingness in all of us, to choose kindness, and compassion and courage, and to choose to listen and to learn and to build a bridge between our differences and our divides,” Hargitay said in part.