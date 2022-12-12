 
Pak vs Eng: Saud Shakeel's catch sparks debate on social media

England wicket-keeper Ollie Pope taking Pakistan player Saud Shakeels catch during fourth day of Test match in Multan on December 12, 2022. — Screengrab/Twitter/ESPNcricinfo
Questions have been raised over England wicketkeeper Olive Pope's catch of Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel during the fourth day of the second Test against England in Multan. 

Shakeel, who was batting at 94, was given out in a decision termed controversial by several cricketers including Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. 

Shakeel played England's Mark Wood's ball that went behind the wickets and was caught by Ollie Pope. The bowler, wicket-keeper, and other players appealed for a caught behind after which Aleem Dar sought the third umpire's input on the matter. 

After thoroughly reviewing the catch, the third umpire declared Shakeel as out. The decision triggered a hated debate on social media, with people calling it "doubtful". 

Take a look at the reactions: 

Many people bashed Dar for his umpiring skills, saying that Shakeel was clearly not out. 

