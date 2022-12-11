Pak vs Eng: Imam-ul-Haq taken to hospital after 'uneasiness' in right hamstring

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 4, 2022. — AFP

Opener Imam-ul-Haq couldn't open Pakistan's second innings against England on the third day of the ongoing Test in Multan after he was taken to the hospital for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.

In a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Imam “felt unease in his right hamstring” during the third day of the ongoing second Test against England in Multan on Sunday.

In the absence of Imam, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan opened the second innings for Pakistan alongside Abdullah Shafique.



The wicket-keeper batter regularly opens for Pakistan in the T20I format.

England set Pakistan a target of 355 runs on Sunday with in-form batter Harry Brook scoring a century. The right-hander scored 108 runs in 149 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six.

The visitors were dismissed of 275 in their second innings with Abrar Ahmed claiming figures of 4-120.

Zahid Mahmood also bagged three wickets for the hosts in the second innings.

Earlier, spinner Jack Leach took 4 for 98 as Pakistan were bundled out for 202, giving England a 79-run first-innings lead and putting them in a strong position to take the Test series — their first in Pakistan in 17 years.

In the morning session of day two, Pakistan´s batters wasted a strong position after they resumed at 107-2 with skipper Babar Azam and Shakeel looking to build a solid lead.

But once Azam was bowled by fast bowler Ollie Robinson for 75 in the seventh over of the day, the innings collapsed with seven wickets falling for just 37 runs.

"There were some soft dismissals and that pushed us back," said Shakeel.

"We need to get them out for a lead of 300-320 and since there is enough time, a result will come. We have chased such totals before."

Along with Leach, Root also found success with his looping off-breaks, dismissing Agha Salman (four) and Mohammad Ali (nought).

With lunch extended for the last wicket, Faheem Ashraf (22) and Ahmed (seven not out) held on for 23 runs before Mark Wood broke the partnership.

Root had figures of 2-23 and Wood 2-40.

Azam hit ten boundaries and a six and added 91 for the third wicket with Shakeel.

Leach lured Shakeel into playing a lofted shot toward mid-on where James Anderson held a smart running catch, giving the spinner his 100th Test wicket.

England won the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.