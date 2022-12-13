FIFA World Cup: Messi's Argentina take on Modric's Croatia for a finals spot

DOHA: Argentina and Lionel Messi face Croatia on Tuesday in a FIFA World Cup semi-final that pits South American flair against the guile of Luka Modric and a remarkable fighting spirit.

In the second semi-final on Wednesday, reigning champions France take on giant-killing Morocco, the first African team ever to reach the last four of a World Cup.

Messi will try to guide his team to their second FIFA final in three tournaments. While Croatia is the runners-up in the 2018 cup when France beat them to lift the trophy in Russia.

Argentina suffered a close defeat at the hands of Germany in the 2014 finals. The global soccer star would be desperate to crown an extraordinary career by finally winning the World Cup and emulating another Argentinian legend, the late Diego Maradona.

Argentina beat Netherlands in the quarter-final after a bail biting game that ended in penalty shoot-outs.

The match ended with a penalty shoot-out after both the teams remained tied at 2-2 at the end of the 90 minutes as well as the 30-minute extra time.

In a rarity, mild-mannered Messi was also seen to be angered, shouting at Dutch players while he was being interviewed after the game.

Croatia beat Japan and pre-tournament favourites Brazil in penalty shoot-outs to reach the last four. Croatia has not won a knockout game in normal time at a major tournament since they came third at the 1998 World Cup.

Nevertheless, the European country surprised the football world by reaching the final four years ago. However, France crushed their dreams with a 4-2 win in the final.

Croatian Coach Zlatko Dalic said he wanted Tuesday's match to be remembered as the "greatest game" in the country's history.

Dalic added, "at back-to-back World Cups to be among the four best national teams, that´s an extraordinary success for Croatia."

In the second semi-final, the first-ever African team to make the top four at the FIFA WC Morocco will take on the defending champions France.

Although France is the favourites to beat Morocco and take a step closer to defending their title, Morocco's highly unlikely dream run has gardened support from global football fans.

The game will have added drama as France was Morocco's colonial power and hundreds of thousands of people with Moroccan roots live and work in the country.