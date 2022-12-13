 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Lilibet melts heart of her grandfather King Charles?

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana melted hearts with her sweet appearance in a new family footage.

The new trailer for the final part of 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries released on Monday and shared even more sweet moments of the couple’s family life with their two children - Archie and Lilibet.

An adorable clip, showing Lilibet walking with the help of her mum Meghan, might have brought smile to the face of some royal fans and relatives, including King Charles III, who has reportedly watched it.

In the new footage, Lilibet can be spotted around the one-minute mark walking with the help of Meghan, who is holding her hands to assist her. 

Lili, who turned one in June, was dressed adorably in flowery shorts and a light grey cardigan as she took steps on the grass on a beautiful summer’s day.

There are speculations that King Charles, who's said to be sad over Harry and Meghan's commentary about the royal family in the series, would be getting emotional to see his grand-daughter taking her first step.

Soon after the release of the trailer, a royal expert has claimed that King Charles believes all issues with Harry an Meghan would be resolved amicably before his coronation.

