 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘loves’ the idea of ‘becoming a family of six’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

File Footage

Kate Middleton has reportedly grown ‘excited’ to welcome another member into their family and become a ‘family of six’.

This insight has been brought to light by an insider close to Closer Magazine.

According to the inside source, Kate is ‘eager’ to have Prince Louis “step up to the plate” and become a big brother.

“They both love the idea of being a family of six,” according to the insider.

Especially since welcoming a fourth child ‘to the mix’ is something they’ve wanted for a long time but had yet to ‘prioritize’ into their future goals and responsibilities.

Not only that, Kate and Prince William have found parenthood and watching their children grow surpassing “all their wildest dreams” and are “dedicated to introducing them into life as senior Royals one day.”

This news comes shortly after Prince Harry blamed the royal institution of increasing the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.”

More From Entertainment:

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, dies by suicide at 40

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, dies by suicide at 40
Meghan Markle, friends make serious allegations against palace in new Netflix trailer

Meghan Markle, friends make serious allegations against palace in new Netflix trailer
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink recalls her last day at 'The Whale'

'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink recalls her last day at 'The Whale'
Meghan Markle casted ‘spell over Prince Harry’, says the Duke’s ex-girlfriend

Meghan Markle casted ‘spell over Prince Harry’, says the Duke’s ex-girlfriend
Taylor Swift spends birthday without beau Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift spends birthday without beau Joe Alwyn
Jennifer Aniston hosts party for 'old guard of Hollywood' at Bel Air home

Jennifer Aniston hosts party for 'old guard of Hollywood' at Bel Air home
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Card

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could pay touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Card
Bethenny Frankel gives two cents on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

Bethenny Frankel gives two cents on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new Netflix show
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shuts claims of ‘staged PDA’ with recent outing

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shuts claims of ‘staged PDA’ with recent outing

Will Smith reveals 'Emancipation' co-star spat in his face

Will Smith reveals 'Emancipation' co-star spat in his face
Kim Kardashian buying 'ridiculously overpriced' stuff for kids ahead of Christmas

Kim Kardashian buying 'ridiculously overpriced' stuff for kids ahead of Christmas