Kate Middleton ‘loves’ the idea of ‘becoming a family of six’

File Footage

Kate Middleton has reportedly grown ‘excited’ to welcome another member into their family and become a ‘family of six’.



This insight has been brought to light by an insider close to Closer Magazine.

According to the inside source, Kate is ‘eager’ to have Prince Louis “step up to the plate” and become a big brother.

“They both love the idea of being a family of six,” according to the insider.

Especially since welcoming a fourth child ‘to the mix’ is something they’ve wanted for a long time but had yet to ‘prioritize’ into their future goals and responsibilities.

Not only that, Kate and Prince William have found parenthood and watching their children grow surpassing “all their wildest dreams” and are “dedicated to introducing them into life as senior Royals one day.”

This news comes shortly after Prince Harry blamed the royal institution of increasing the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.”