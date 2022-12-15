Kate Hudson gushes over Tom Cruise's 'infectious' love for skydiving

File Footage

Tom Cruise’s love for skydiving inspired Kate Hudson so much that she wanted to go for a solo dive after talking to him.

During a conversation with Glen Powell for Variety's "Actors on Actors,” the Fool's Gold star revealed she approached Cruise when her son Ryder wanted to skydive.

"My son recently wanted to skydive. And I didn't know what to do with myself," Hudson said. "He's 18. I was like, 'I need to call Tom.' And Tom was so all about it."

"I was like, please, who do I call? I don't want [Ryder] to go to some weird place. And Tom was so excited," she added of her interaction with the Million Impossible actor.

However, Cruise spoke so passionately about the extreme sport that Hudson was inspired to skydive. "By the end of this phone call, I wanted to solo dive,” she shared.

“Somehow, he had convinced me how incredible skydiving was. And you worked with Tom, and you're now a pilot. Did he give you that talk about flying and the importance of it?"

Powell, who shared the screen with cruise in in Top Gun: Maverick, said that the Hollywood hunk’s love for flying was “infectious.”

"I grew up with the Blue Angels on my wall. I've always loved planes. But when you see Tom's love of flying, it's the most infectious thing," Powell said.

"He'll fly on the set in his P-51, this old World War II plane. It's that reality-distortion field where he can convince you that anything is possible. He goes to set like it's his first day, every day."



