 
pakistan
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Still alive' Gujarat's butcher has become India's PM, says Bilawal

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

FM Bilawal addressing a press conference in New York on December 15, 2022. Screenshot of a Twitter video.
FM Bilawal addressing a press conference in New York on December 15, 2022. Screenshot of a Twitter video.

  • Bilawal condemns India for terrorism in Pakistan.
  • says Gujarat's butcher was influenced by Hitler and is still alive.
  • Says terrorism in Pakistan is being sponsored by India.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that he wanted to tell India that Osama Bin Laden has died but the butcher of Gujarat is still alive and has become the prime minister of India.

The Indian government does not believe in Gandhi's ideology, but rather in the doctrines of Gandhi Jee's assassin, according to Bilawal, who spoke at a press conference in New York on Thursday. The Indian government is influenced by Hitler, he said.

Condemning India's role in stoking terrorism in Pakistan, the foreign minister said that terrorist elements in Pakistan are getting support from the neighbouring country. Foreign elements are actively trying to create instability in Balochistan, he said.

Bilawal stated that there was irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in the Johar Town blast in Lahore. He demanded elements responsible for terrorism in Pakistan be brought to book.

Terrorism in Pakistan was sponsored from abroad, he noted. He underscored the need to stop terrorist groups from receiving training and financial support from across the border. The foreign minister said that Pakistan is proud of its achievements in the war against terrorism, as the country has taken concrete steps in connection with the National Action Plan for counterterrorism.

He said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) endorsed Pakistan's measures taken to stem terror financing. Bilawal also said that it is wrong to blame the Muslim world for terrorism as terrorism doesn't belong to any religion or region.

He pointed out that terrorism has mainly targeted Muslims since 2001. Also, there were incidents where Chinese citizens were targeted in Karachi, he said.

Highlighting the post-flood situation in Pakistan, the foreign minister said some areas of Balochistan and Sindh are still waterlogged. The massive flooding adversely impacted sectors of health, education and basic infrastructure.

Assistance from the international community is crucial for Pakistan in coping with the challenge of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the victims, he asserted.

He called upon the international community to engage the Afghan interim government. Bilawal said primary education is permitted in Afghanistan but permission for secondary education is still awaited.

Replying to a question regarding Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, he said that the PTI leader lost three of the ten seats of his party. "If my party had lost three of its ten seats, I would have been very concerned," he said. 

More From Pakistan:

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah arrested

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah arrested
No premature transfer in Punjab, KP police departments: top court

No premature transfer in Punjab, KP police departments: top court
Govt signs deal to settle $11bn Reko Diq dispute

Govt signs deal to settle $11bn Reko Diq dispute
UN says funds for flood-hit Pakistan to run out in weeks

UN says funds for flood-hit Pakistan to run out in weeks
Shariat Court orders setting up child protection centre for trans children

Shariat Court orders setting up child protection centre for trans children
Pakistan, Tajikistan ‘face similar security challenges being Afghanistan’s neighbours’

Pakistan, Tajikistan ‘face similar security challenges being Afghanistan’s neighbours’
Pakistan terms India’s hegemonic policies as ‘impediment to regional ties’

Pakistan terms India’s hegemonic policies as ‘impediment to regional ties’
PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'

PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'
Gen Bajwa’s NRO II ‘dry-cleaned’ all corrupt elements: Imran Khan

Gen Bajwa’s NRO II ‘dry-cleaned’ all corrupt elements: Imran Khan
In meeting with COAS, CENTCOM chief discusses regional situation

In meeting with COAS, CENTCOM chief discusses regional situation
Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to begin on Jan 9, notice issued

Imran Khan’s trial in Toshakhana case to begin on Jan 9, notice issued
One killed, 15 injured as Afghan forces yet again open fire on Chaman border

One killed, 15 injured as Afghan forces yet again open fire on Chaman border