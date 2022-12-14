India has become a rogue state, says Hina Rabbani Khar in hard hitting presser

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar addressing a press conference at the Foreign Office. — Screengrab/PTV Slamming New Delhi for its terror activities, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar termed India a "rogue state" that projects itself as greatest victim of terrorism but is the perpetrator of it.



"We are also at a unique place because nobody is willing to call the bluff. Nobody is willing to call out the clear simple glaring hypocrisy in this whole act," said Khar in a press conference at the Foreign Office.

Khar was addressing the news conference a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that India's footprints are seen in all terror activities carried out in Pakistan and New Delhi's activities have gone "beyond that of an enemy state" just to hide its atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).



The state minister said that it was important for everyone who speaks of justice and universality of the value system to call a spade a spade.



"This particular effort is to bring to the attention of the world and to expect them and really encourage them to see things based on evidence as they are," said Khar. She added that the Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan had called the members of diplomatic corps in Islamabad and shared Pakistan's dossier.

"This dossier has detailed evidence of how India has been found to be fully behind this incident that led to this loss of life," said Khar on the Johar Town blast.

The state minister said that Pakistan does not unlike, India, go the next day blame one country or the other.

"We waited till we had strong hard evidence to be making the case we are making today," said the state minister. She said that the Lahore incident was a clear evidence of a terrorist attack which was "planned and supported by India".

"It reflects India’s persistent hostility towards Pakistan and the use of terrorist proxies to achieve nefarious objective," said Khar. She added that Islamabad believes that such objectives would harm Indian as well because when one tries to burn their neighbour’s house, the fire will come and burn them as well.

The state minister said that the law enforcement agencies and judicial authorities have brought the front men of the attack to justice.

"The masterminds and the facilitators remain at large and under Indian state patronage and protection. I assure you that the Government of Pakistan will pursue this relentlessly," said Khar.

The minister said that New Delhi continuously uses terrorist proxies and gives blatant support to Baloch militant organisations.



"All of these point to one objective and one method, which is to ruin the peace in Pakistan and the method is terrorism. What India is doing can be called many things. One fragment of the sentence which describes it well is chronic terrorism syndrome," said Khar. She added that New Delhi was consistently paralysing United Nations Security Council's sanctions regime by blocking the listing of Indian terrorists aided and financed by the state of India.

"I have four names here which are of Indian nationals whose listing has been blocked by India. Gobinda Patnaik, Parthasarathy, Rajesh Kumar, and Dungara. All four names blocked by India in UNSC listing.," said Khar.

The state minister reminded New Delhi that it cannot have islands of excellence in a sea of depravity.

"When you try and harm your region, you actually end up harming yourself," she added. She added that Lahore, the Samjhota incident, the Khulbushan Yadav evidence all point out to that New Delhi plays as a victim of terrorism and gains sympathy.

"No country has used terrorism better for their benefit than India," said the state minister. She added that New Delhi portrays itself as the biggest victim but does not play any role in international counter terrorism.

"When you compare Pakistan and India, Pakistan is always on the forefront of counter terrorism, ensuring that the terrorism doesn’t continue to haunt us," said the state minister.

She said that India continue to divert attention from the state sponsored terrorism and human rights violations in IIOJK.

"India continues to be what I call a rogue state," said the minister. She added that it was "ironic" that India was beating the drum of terrorism in UNSC.

"It has been caught red handed in this particular incident orchestrating terrorist attacks in its neighbouring country," she added, advising New Delhi to desists from this policy.

"India's unabated slip into the abyss of extremism being clouded by this growing emerging India narrative," said Khar. She urged the United Nations and Financial Action Task Force to hold India accountable for its terrorist actions.

"The Lahore incident for us is a test case for the credibility and integrity of international counter terrorism and counter-financing terrorism regime," said the minister.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

