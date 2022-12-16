 
pakistan
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Ansar Abbasi

No plans to enter politics, says ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid

By
Ansar Abbasi

Friday Dec 16, 2022

 
Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid. — Screengrab/Twitter
Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid. — Screengrab/Twitter 

  • I will not join politics after two-year bar nor afterwards, says Faiz Hamid.
  • He was invited by local PTI chapter to join party.
  • Former DG ISI had sought early retirement after Gen Asim Munir became COAS.

ISLAMABAD: After being invited to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid has said that he will never join politics, reported The News.

Talking to the publication, the former director general of the ISI said that all speculations about him joining politics or becoming part of PTI were totally false.

“I will not join politics after two-year bar nor afterwards,” the former spymaster told the paper.

A day earlier, a video had gone viral where the former three-star officer of the Pakistan Army was invited by the local PTI leadership in Chakwal to join the Imran Khan-led party.

The video showed Hamid attending a gathering in his native village in Chakwal. In it, an unidentified person, addressing the gathering, praised the former spy chief for his services in the military and the development of the area.

The speaker urged the retired lieutenant general to join politics and play his role in the development of the country.

The speaker thanked him for his active involvement in development works worth millions of rupees in their area during his years in service.

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz had retired from service after General Asim Munir took command of the Pakistan Army as the chief of army staff.

The former DG ISI had requested early retirement after the prime minister had approved Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza’s elevation to the four-star rank.

His application for early retirement was approved on December 2 after the Defence Ministry forwarded his request to the premier.

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz was promoted to the three-star rank in April 2019 and was appointed as the adjutant general at the General Headquarters (GHQ). Before his elevation, he was serving as the head of the Counter Intelligence Wing of the ISI.

In June of the same year, Lt Gen (retd) Faiz was posted as the director general of ISIreplacing Gen Asim Munir, the incumbent chief of army staff.

In October 2021, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was appointed as the ISI chief while Hamid was transferred as the Peshawar corps commander.

But the appointment became a serious controversy when the then prime minister Imran Khan declined to relieve Hamid from the post. However, he later agreed to it.

In August of this year, Lt Gen (retd) Faiz was transferred and appointed Bahawalpur corps commander, a post he held till his retirement.

The former army officer was targeted by Imran Khan’s political opponents, particularly the PML-N, for his interference in political matters.

One of the reasons behind the PDM's no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, political observers believe, was their fear that if Khan remains prime minister, then he would appoint Lt Gen (retd) Faiz as the army chief and would then fix the opposition to prolong his rule by manipulating the 2023 general elections.

More From Pakistan:

PML-Q wants seat adjustment with PTI before assembly dissolution

PML-Q wants seat adjustment with PTI before assembly dissolution
Senator urges Pakistan to review policy towards Afghanistan

Senator urges Pakistan to review policy towards Afghanistan
Govt mulls energy conservation plan, early market closure on the cards

Govt mulls energy conservation plan, early market closure on the cards
Sindh govt directed to make arrangements for Jan 15 LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt directed to make arrangements for Jan 15 LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad
Gujarat's butcher has become India's PM, says FM Bilawal at UN presser

Gujarat's butcher has become India's PM, says FM Bilawal at UN presser
Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah arrested

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah arrested
No premature transfer in Punjab, KP police departments: top court

No premature transfer in Punjab, KP police departments: top court
UN says funds for flood-hit Pakistan to run out in weeks

UN says funds for flood-hit Pakistan to run out in weeks
Shariat Court orders setting up child protection centre for trans children

Shariat Court orders setting up child protection centre for trans children
Pakistan, Tajikistan ‘face similar security challenges being Afghanistan’s neighbours’

Pakistan, Tajikistan ‘face similar security challenges being Afghanistan’s neighbours’
Pakistan terms India’s hegemonic policies as ‘impediment to regional ties’

Pakistan terms India’s hegemonic policies as ‘impediment to regional ties’
PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'

PTI likely to dissolve assemblies 'either on Dec 17 or 23'