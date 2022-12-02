 
Friday Dec 02 2022
PM approves Lt Gen Faiz Hamid’s early retirement: sources

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid. — ISPR/File

  • Lt Gen Faiz Hamid decided to retire after new COAS appointment.
  • He served as DG ISI, Commander Peshwar Corps during PTI govt.
  • His announcement followed Gen Azhar Abbas's similar decision.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday approved Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid’s application for early retirement, sources reported.

A few days ago, Lt Gen Hamid sent his application to GHQ, which forwarded it to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval via the defence ministry.

Lt Gen Hamid served as DG ISI and corps commander Peshawar during the PTI government. He was later posted as Bahawalpur corps commander.

Hamid's announcement came on the heels of Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt General Azhar Abbas's similar decision.

The two top army men were among the six candidates recommended for the office of the chief of the army staff to succeed General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired on November 29, 2022. However, the PM selected General Asim Munir, who assumed command of the armed forces on the same day.

