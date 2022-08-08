 
pakistan
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Lt Gen Faiz Hamid appointed as commander Bahawalpur Corps

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. — ISPR/File
Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. — ISPR/File

  • Pakistan army announces three new appointments.
  • Lt Gen Azhar Hayat appointed as commander Peshawar Corps.
  • Lt Gen Khalid Zia appointed as military secretary of Pakistan Army.

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid has been posted as commander of the Bahawalpur Corps, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

In a statement, the military's media wing announced two new appointment's apart from Lt Gen Hamid, who was previously posted as the commander of the Peshawar Corps.

In his place, the military's media wing said Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as the commander of Peshawar Corps.

Moreover, according to the ISPR, Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been appointed as the new military secretary of the Pakistan Army.

Last week, former director-general of the ISPR Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed Corps Commander Quetta.

According to the ISPR, Lt Gen Ghafoor was appointed to replace his predecessor, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who — along with five other Pakistan Army personnel — embraced martyrdom last Tuesday after an aviation helicopter of the army crashed in Balochistan.

