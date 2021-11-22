Lt Gen Faiz Hameed assumes command of Peshawar Corps

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood handing over the command of Peshawar Corps to Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. Photo: ISPR

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood hands over the command of Peshawar Corps to Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was appointed the new DG ISI by Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 26.

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed Monday assumed his new responsibilities as Peshawar Corps Commander, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, outgoing Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood handed over the command of the Peshawar Corps to Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed during a ceremony held at the Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

DG ISI pays farewell calls to PM Imran Khan

On November 18, then Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid separate farewell calls to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

In their farewell meetings, both the PM and FM appreciated his efforts and services as DG ISI for the country.

They also expressed their best wishes for Lt Gen Faiz Hameed on his new assignment as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

"The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from 20th November 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary," read the notification from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).