 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez never fails to impress fans with her stunning fashion moments. The Marry Me star, once again, dropped jaws as she stepped out on Thursday for some festive shopping in Beverly Hills.

Lopez, 53, rocked a cozy ensemble – perfect for the winter season in town - as she took a casual stroll on the streets.

The Hustlers superstar opted for an oversized black and red plaid coat, which she paired with a classic white T-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

J. Lo accessorized her gorgeous look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses. She chose chic brown Timberland boots with red laces for the outing.

The Selena star and her husband Ben Affleck will spend their first Christmas together as a married couple since tying the knot in July this year.

Lopez’s latest solo outing came after she was spotted on Christmas shopping with her family earlier this week in Brentwood, California.

J.Lo was joined by her husband Affleck, 50, as well as her 14-year-old son Max. The On the Floor singer shares Max and his twin sibling Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54. 

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’

Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’
Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap

Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap
Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem
Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William

Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William
Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single

Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single
Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen
Khloe Kardashian reacts to a ‘very personal’ question related to ex-Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reacts to a ‘very personal’ question related to ex-Tristan Thompson
Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’

Brad Pitt gushes over ‘Babylon’ co-star Margot Robbie: ‘She’s on fire’
Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Henry Cavill to become next James Bond? Deets inside

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills

Kate Middleton reveals about her musical skills