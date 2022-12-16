Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez never fails to impress fans with her stunning fashion moments. The Marry Me star, once again, dropped jaws as she stepped out on Thursday for some festive shopping in Beverly Hills.

Lopez, 53, rocked a cozy ensemble – perfect for the winter season in town - as she took a casual stroll on the streets.

The Hustlers superstar opted for an oversized black and red plaid coat, which she paired with a classic white T-shirt and baggy blue jeans.

J. Lo accessorized her gorgeous look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses. She chose chic brown Timberland boots with red laces for the outing.

The Selena star and her husband Ben Affleck will spend their first Christmas together as a married couple since tying the knot in July this year.

Lopez’s latest solo outing came after she was spotted on Christmas shopping with her family earlier this week in Brentwood, California.

J.Lo was joined by her husband Affleck, 50, as well as her 14-year-old son Max. The On the Floor singer shares Max and his twin sibling Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54.