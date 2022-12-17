PTI minister resigns after verbal spat with CM Parvez Elahi

Combo shows Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Punjab Minister for Food Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak. —File

PTI minister confirms resignation.

Hasnain Bahadur exchanged hot words with CM Parvez Elahi.

Development took place hours before announcement of PA dissolution.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister in the Punjab cabinet, Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dreshak, has resigned from his post reportedly after his verbal spat with Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, Geo News reported Saturday.

According to details, the provincial minister for food has also confirmed sending his resignation to the CM.

Sources said that the two exchanged heated words during a cabinet meeting on Friday after which the minister left the room in protest and later sent his resignation.

The insiders, aware of the developments, shared that several ministers wanted to speak at the same time in the cabinet meeting, but the chief minister said that he will conduct the meeting with discipline and only one minister can speak at a time.

“Despite the instructions of the chief minister, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur, continued the conversation.”

According to the sources, when CM Elahi interrupted Bahadur for speaking without permission, the provincial minister got angry and left the meeting threatening to resign.

Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak is the son of Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak — a sitting PTI MNA from Rajanpur.