 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan expected Bhediya to do better than it did

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Varun Dhawan acknowledges the response of Bhediya
Varun Dhawan acknowledges the response of Bhediya 

Varun Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya weren’t able to score much at the box office. The promotions showed that films will be able to make it to decent numbers but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. About which, Varun has something to say. 

Varun has finally acknowledged the response his films have been receiving. Talking about the films he has done in 2022 with Mid-Day, he said, "When the lockdown happened, I hit a roadblock. I was burnt out. I felt my choices have to be films that I am creatively satisfied with. The reason to do them should not be that I have dates available." He added, "I waited a long time to sign Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. So, 2022 has been one of the most satisfying years creatively. As an actor, I am the proudest of these three films."

He further added, “It has been such a strange year, with films trying to get people back to theatres I expected Bhediya to do better box-office numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and its collection is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better.”

